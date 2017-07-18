Share farmers’ market experience for a chance to win

The B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets is inviting summer travellers to explore over 145 B.C. farmers’ markets across the province this summer.

Wherever your travels take you, there is a local farmers’ market with fresh, in-season food, local artisans, and unique festivities to be found. Begin your adventure with the market finder tool (www.bcfarmersmarket.org) which lets you search for a local farmers’ market by date and location, in all nine regions of the province — from Northern B.C. to the Sea to Sky and everywhere in between.

“Without a doubt, British Columbians are passionate about what we eat and where our food comes from,” said Heather O’Hara, BCAFM executive director. “This year, through our summer campaign, BCAFM is celebrating the array of unique farms and farmers’ markets across B.C. We are also encouraging people to discover what farmers’ markets in all regions of the province have to offer. Supporting B.C. farmers and sustaining our local food supply means ensuring we have land to farm and fresh food to eat. It’s a way to nurture the place where we live and visit. What better destination could you include in your summer travels than a visit to a local farmers’ market?”

“Each year, I meet a growing number of people who come to the farmers’ market as part of their summer travels. They talk about how each farmers’ market they visit gives them a sense of the local bounty of B.C.’s communities. They come because it’s a fun destination to meet and support local farmers, and stock up on fresh, delicious food for their travels, too,” said Paige Dampier, farm vendor from Close to Home Organics.

Share your experiences on social media for a chance to win a Farmers’ Market shopping trip. Follow B.C. Farmers’ Markets on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BCAFM) and Instagram (@BCFarmersMarket) and snap and share a photo of any of the 145-plus markets with the hashtag #BCFarmersMarketRoadtrip. Each week a winner will be randomly selected to win a $50 gift card to a BCAFM member Farmers’ Market of their choice. Until Aug. 18, all B.C. residents 19 years of age and older are eligible to enter.