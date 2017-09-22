Shuswap River will showcase spectacular lights

A crowd is expected to fill Enderby’s Belvedere Park as families launch their lanterns down stream from the river at dusk.

Nearly 200 brightly coloured paper lanterns are expected to dot the spectacular Shuswap River this weekend when dozens of families and individuals make their way to Belvidere Park in Enderby to kick off the annual Floating Lantern Festival Sunday evening.

Initiated 13 years ago by Runaway Moon theatre’s artistic director Cathy Stubbington, the annual spectacle is held in conjunction with B.C. Rivers Day, which takes place today.

A special river clean up takes place from 1 a.m. to noon in Belvidere Park.

Organizers say the festival is often on the last day of September as a way to honour the Shuswap River and celebrate its beauty.

If you missed the make-a-lantern workshops, organizers say it’s OK to bring your own, but they recommend using a battery- powered tea light rather than open flame.

If you aren’t the crafty type, organizers Jasmin Wright and Stubbington say come anyway and enjoy the spectacle.

The event starts at 7 p.m.