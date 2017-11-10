Elaine Hansen makes a bid on a set of ornate candle lamps at the Rotary dinner and auction held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Shuswap Rotary auction scores record high

Funds raised support projects at home and overseas

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm-Shuswap rang up a stellar $124,000 at the club’s annual fundraising dinner and auction on Nov. 4.

“We did very well, we had 168 people,” says past-president John Hansen, noting that after expenses, the club will have about $114,000 to spend on a number of projects. “We have very generous people in Salmon Arm; they go all out and believe in what we’re doing.”

The auction is the club’s primary fundraiser and money generated is utilized in support of both the community and international projects.

Shuswap Rotary continues to provide volunteer services to many worthy local causes, including the spring clean-up at R. J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, Salvation Army Christmas Kettles, Salmon Arm Fall Fair, Shuswap Music Festival, Kids’ Fishing Derby and the Ride Don’t Hide for mental illness.

As well, the club supports breakfast programs at four elementary schools, manages a bus pass program for destitute seniors and provides bursaries for needy adult students attending Okanagan College.

Last Rotary year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, the club financially supported the new Montebello Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, the Larch Hills Ski Club expansion, the Hospice Society, 222 Shuswap Sqdn. Royal Canadian Air Cadets, Scouts, Kids’ Fishing Derby and the food bank.

The club also contributed to the two designated palliative care rooms at the hospital and has raised another $10,000 for operating funds.

Rotary’s Youth Exchange program is well-known in the community.

“We are proud of Rotary International’s leading efforts and our support to eradicate polio from the world; in the very near future the world will be polio free,” said Hansen. “Internationally, our efforts at Barani School in Kenya support a lunch program feeding 450 children, for many they’re only meal of the day, a rudimentary water system and a computer lab using donated laptop computers.

“These projects are just some of the educational, humanitarian and other projects the Shuswap Club provides,” says Hansen.

