Rob and Ingrid van Varseveld perform a lift while dancing the Rumba during the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 17 -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The last step has been performed and the votes have been counted. The winners of the 2017 Dancing With the Shuswap Stars fundraiser are:

Pro-Am Category

Winners, Fred Green and Ingalise Abbott.

Runners up, Duncan Moore and Heather Stranks.

Couples Category

Winners, Ingrid and Rob van Varseveld.

Runners up, Jared and Andi King.

MC Steve Fabro said the event raised almost $10,000 to support the construction of the chalet expansion at the Larch Hills cross-country ski area