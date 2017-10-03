Stars raise record amount for Hospice

Norm Brenner and his daughter Steffie were double winners at Friday’s Dancing With the Vernon Stars Gala. They were the fan favourites with their routine to the music of the Blues Brothers, and they also were the top earners of the 10 couples, bringing in $34,383 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. A sold out crowd of 450 enjoyed an evening of dining, music, live and silent auctions, a 50-50 draw and dancing by 10 couples. More than $200,000 was raised for Hospice. (Wayne Emde photo)

WOW! 'Dancing with the Vernon Stars – dancers poured their hearts out & the community responded with record breaking $$! Bravo! #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/rkoOKULtwH — Sproing Creative (@SproingCreative) September 30, 2017

Lots of toe-tapping, hip swaying, booty-shaking fun was had with some great results for charity during the Dancing With the Vernon Stars.

The Friday night gala featuring the talents of 10 couples, was a sold out show.

A crowd of 450 enjoyed the evening of dining, music, live and silent auctions and 50-50 draw, and of course the dancing.

More than $200,000 was raised for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Brittany Fisher and Joel Schenk had the fanciest feet, winning the Judges Favourite Award. But it was Norm Brenner and daughter Steffie who were double winners – as fan favourites and top fundraisers – fetching more than $34,000!

For more on the 10th annual event visit http://dwtvs2017.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1171148