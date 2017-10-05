Stronger together

Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer Andrew Oystryk helps load fellow team members onto Noah Sutherland in the impossible impassable gorge relay race, one of several challenges Eagle River Secondary students took part in during a team-building getaway at the Gardom Lake Bible Camp on Friday, Sept. 30. Grade 12 students spent the prior night at the camp, and were joined by students from Grades 7 to 11 on Friday, when they were divided into mixed-grade teams. Sarah Wolcoski runs to the front of the line in the caterpillar relay race. Andrew Oystryk carries Caitlyn Hutchinson and Nicole Visser in the gorge race. Connor Schmitz carries his younger teammates across the line in the gorge race. Noah Sutherland sends the “body part” back to his teammates in the caterpillar relay race. Mikki Horsfield bears the load of Jordan Palmer in his arms and Cody Abbott on his back in the gorge race.