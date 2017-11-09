File photo In collaboration with the Arts Council For the South Shuswap, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok will advise non-profit groups on requirements for securing grants in aid and gas tax grants in 2018.

Support for non-profit groups

Regs for getting grants in aid explained at South Shuswap workshop

The Arts Council for the South Shuswap continues to be a hive of activity.

Area C Director Paul Demenok, in collaboration with the arts council, is hosting a granting workshop for non-profit societies and organizations from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Cedar Centre, 2316 Lakeview Drive, Blind Bay.

The evening will start with a community mixer with refreshments at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be the third granting workshop held in support of non-profit groups in the South Shuswap.

There are several objectives for the meeting, which are as follows:

1. To provide Area C non-profit groups with information in regards to requirements for 2018 Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) grants in aid and gas tax grants; and to brief participants on how they should submit their non-profit group granting requests for 2018;

2. To educate participants on establishing endowment funds with the Shuswap Community Foundation.

3. To collect information from participants regarding their non-profit’s major planned events for 2018 in order to generate a community calendar of events; and

4. To discuss ideas to enhance communications and collaborations amongst non-profit groups in the South Shuswap.

All members of non-profit groups, and all members of the public are invited to attend the Nov. 15 meeting. Please note that all non-profit event planners are asked to bring along a sheet laying out all dates for key events each organization is hosting in 2018.

The information collected will assist the Arts Council in submitting a community calendar for 2018 to the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce so that they can update all of the Visitor Information Tourism Kiosks around the South Shuswap, and will enable them to print 5,000 double-sided Calendar of Events 2018 rack cards to be distributed at key locations throughout the Shuswap.

Previous story
The night of flaming pumpkins

Just Posted

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

The night of flaming pumpkins

Guy Fawkes Night celebration raises money for Summerland Food Bank and NeighbourLink

Interior Health commits $2 million annually for First Nations elders care

Initiative to benefit 4,450 elders across Southern Interior region.

Invasive mussel warnings unheeded

Okanagan Basin Water Board worried about complacency

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Support for non-profit groups

Regs for getting grants in aid explained at South Shuswap workshop

Catering to local residents

Balmoral Store owners plan to be more than a quick stop for highway travellers

Cannings calls for support for softwood workers

Tariffs have dropped slightly for most lumber firms, but the trade dispute continues with the U.S.

Sensory-friendly shopping hour for children with autism at Toys’R’Us stores

Toys ‘R’ Us Canada to host second sensory-friendly shopping hour Nov. 12 at stores across the country

Massive quantity of drugs seized in the Okanagan

Residents of Vernon, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland were busted after drugs found in Vernon, Kelowna and Lake Country

Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

RCMP said a man was found deceased at the car wash on Wednesday morning

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

Most Read