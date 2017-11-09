Support for non-profit groups

Regs for getting grants in aid explained at South Shuswap workshop

File photo In collaboration with the Arts Council For the South Shuswap, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok will advise non-profit groups on requirements for securing grants in aid and gas tax grants in 2018.

The Arts Council for the South Shuswap continues to be a hive of activity.

Area C Director Paul Demenok, in collaboration with the arts council, is hosting a granting workshop for non-profit societies and organizations from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Cedar Centre, 2316 Lakeview Drive, Blind Bay.

The evening will start with a community mixer with refreshments at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be the third granting workshop held in support of non-profit groups in the South Shuswap.

There are several objectives for the meeting, which are as follows:

1. To provide Area C non-profit groups with information in regards to requirements for 2018 Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) grants in aid and gas tax grants; and to brief participants on how they should submit their non-profit group granting requests for 2018;

2. To educate participants on establishing endowment funds with the Shuswap Community Foundation.

3. To collect information from participants regarding their non-profit’s major planned events for 2018 in order to generate a community calendar of events; and

4. To discuss ideas to enhance communications and collaborations amongst non-profit groups in the South Shuswap.

All members of non-profit groups, and all members of the public are invited to attend the Nov. 15 meeting. Please note that all non-profit event planners are asked to bring along a sheet laying out all dates for key events each organization is hosting in 2018.

The information collected will assist the Arts Council in submitting a community calendar for 2018 to the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce so that they can update all of the Visitor Information Tourism Kiosks around the South Shuswap, and will enable them to print 5,000 double-sided Calendar of Events 2018 rack cards to be distributed at key locations throughout the Shuswap.