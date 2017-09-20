Taste something new at Fungi Fest

Fungi Fest, being held this weekend in Sicamous, offers both an educational culinary experiences. Locals are welcome to stop by and try something new. File photo

It is said that of the approximately three million species of fungi in the world, only 25 per cent are edible – and only a small percentage of those are truly pleasing to the palate.

These more flavourful fungi will be key ingredients in dishes served up at the Red Barn this weekend for Fungi Fest.

Brothers Pub and Moose Mulligan’s will also be hosting Fungi Fest participants throughout the weekend.

Friday includes a Stroll the Taste of Sicamous presentation at 4 p.m., with a beverage garden opening at 5 and dinner at 6 ($15 per person).

Saturday’s edible-oriented offerings at the Red Barn include cooking demonstrations at 4 p.m. Food, including mushroom-themed meals, will also be served during the weekend by Wild & Co.’s Andy Reese. Vernon’s Happy Buddha Belly food truck, featuring a flavourful array of vegetarian/vegan cuisine, will also be onsite.

Fungi Fest organizer Deb Heap welcomes locals to stop by the Red Barn to try out any of these edible adventures, noting you don’t have to be committed to the whole festival to do so.

“The Fungi Festival is a wonderful opportunity to go on mushroom foraging trips with renowned experts, but it is also a chance for locals to come down and take advantage of all the great things going on at the Red Barn,” said Heap. “The festival is open to the public. You can browse the displays, talk to an expert, check out the yummy food available for sale, listen to music, have a beverage, sit in on a workshop. You don’t want to miss it.”

For more Fungi Fest information, visit www.fungifestival.com.