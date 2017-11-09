The night of flaming pumpkins

Guy Fawkes Night celebration raises money for Summerland Food Bank and NeighbourLink

On a cold November evening, flaming pumpkins flew through the night sky over Summerland.

The Flamin’ Pumpkin Chunkin’ fundraiser, at Saxon Estate Winery, was held on Nov. 5 to mark Guy Fawkes Night.

Guy Fawkes Night is a commemoration of the Gunpowder Plot, an unsuccessful attempt to blow up the British parliament on Nov. 5, 1605.

It was also a fundraiser for the Summerland Food Bank and NeighbourLink.

Participants brought their used Halloween pumpkins, which were then lit on fire and hurled using a trebuchet.

Members of the Adrian Empire, a group dedicated to the sudy and recreation of medieval and renaissance history and culture, operated the trebuchet.

Jayne Graydon of Saxon Estate Winery said the event raised around $700 for the two organizations. In addition, 86 kilograms of food was donated to the food bank.

She estimates 150 pumpkins were used for the celebration.

The night of flaming pumpkins

