Cheese expert David Beaudoin, of Lake Country, creates a cheese plate before holding a cheese 101 seminar at the Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Things got cheesy in Armstrong this weekend

The annual cheese festival featured local cheese artisans, wineries and others

The fifth annual Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong was a hit again this year.

Tastings of cheese, wine and other locally produced food filled Centennial Hall for the event.

The media winner for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Cheese – It’s a Natural Grilled Cheese competition was Station Diner’s triple grilled cheese sandwhich.

Check back for the announcement of the People’s Choice winner!

See And the winner is…


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
The fifth annual Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong was a hit again this year. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Students participate in short story contest

