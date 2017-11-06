Things got cheesy in Armstrong this weekend

The fifth annual Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong was a hit again this year.
Tastings of cheese, wine and other locally produced food filled Centennial Hall for the event.
The media winner for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Cheese – It’s a Natural Grilled Cheese competition was Station Diner’s triple grilled cheese sandwhich.
Check back for the announcement of the People’s Choice winner!
