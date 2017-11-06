Things got cheesy in Armstrong this weekend

The annual cheese festival featured local cheese artisans, wineries and others

Cheese expert David Beaudoin, of Lake Country, creates a cheese plate before holding a cheese 101 seminar at the Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The fifth annual Cheese It’s Natural celebration Saturday in Armstrong was a hit again this year.

Tastings of cheese, wine and other locally produced food filled Centennial Hall for the event.

The media winner for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Cheese – It’s a Natural Grilled Cheese competition was Station Diner’s triple grilled cheese sandwhich.

Check back for the announcement of the People’s Choice winner!

See And the winner is…



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.