Princess Silver Star Meghan Townley and Randi Lund volunteer at the Untied Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday Morning at the Vernon Lodge. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Down vests, touques and mitts kept the volunteers at the 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast warm as they served customers Thursday morning at the Vernon Lodge.

The crisp, cool weather didn’t keep the smiles off their faces as they chatted with drivers while bringing them their hot Tim Hortons coffee and taking their donations.

Thanks to generous donations from the community, $11,200 was raised for the United Way.

“This is one of several events we do throughout the year to keep awareness about the United Way and raise funds to help the 20 plus agencies that we support,” said Linda Yule, executive director United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap.

The Vernon Vipers washed windows, alongside local business volunteers, RCMP directed traffic as Queen and Princess Silver Star accepted donations and passed out breakfast bags.

Galina Labun has taken part in the fundraiser for the last seven years.

“I’m a big believer that together we can, as a community, make a big difference,” Labun said when asked what brings her back the the event every year.

The popular event is one of the United Way’s major annual fundraisers and helps them support the more than 20 local agencies they work with.