Vernon author Vivian Merchant will read from his new book Growing Up In The Okanagan at the Vernon Library Nov. 5. (Photo submitted)

Vernon author reads from new book

Vivian Merchants describes life in the Okanagan after arriving from England

It’s Vivian Merchant’s story of arriving in the Okanagan Valley from England as a four-year-old boy.

The Vernon author will give a reading of his new book Growing up in the Okanagan Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in the second-floor community room at the Vernon Library.

“My parents left an England depressed and shattered after six years of war, coming to a new land with new opportunities,” said Merchant. “There was initial hardship and adaptation to the economy of the new land dependent on primary industry.

Step-by-step, said Merchant, the hardships were overcome, leading to steady employment and home ownership on one of North America’s most beautiful lakes.

“As a boy, I not only did the usual childhood things, but was blessed with a father who ensured that his sons always had a boat available once they moved to the lake,” said Merchant. “Not just a boat, but a large barrel of gasoline allowing me and my brothers to explore the lake.

“But there was work to be done, also. Work to buy the model aircraft and books and Christmas gifts for family members. Work to help in home improvement. Work that was not only work but also learning experiences and provided a work ethic that lead to success.”

You can purchase a copy of the book at Bookland and Expressions of Time, at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives or you can order it at www.amazon.com.

Merchant will hold a book signing at Bookland Wednesday Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Project encourages Enderby residents to highlight local military service

Just Posted

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Police arrest three on Trans-Canada Highway downtown

A witness at the scene reports an officer said the situation involved a robbery at Tappen Esso

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Most Read