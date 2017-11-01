Vernon author reads from new book

Vivian Merchants describes life in the Okanagan after arriving from England

Vernon author Vivian Merchant will read from his new book Growing Up In The Okanagan at the Vernon Library Nov. 5. (Photo submitted)

It’s Vivian Merchant’s story of arriving in the Okanagan Valley from England as a four-year-old boy.

The Vernon author will give a reading of his new book Growing up in the Okanagan Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in the second-floor community room at the Vernon Library.

“My parents left an England depressed and shattered after six years of war, coming to a new land with new opportunities,” said Merchant. “There was initial hardship and adaptation to the economy of the new land dependent on primary industry.

Step-by-step, said Merchant, the hardships were overcome, leading to steady employment and home ownership on one of North America’s most beautiful lakes.

“As a boy, I not only did the usual childhood things, but was blessed with a father who ensured that his sons always had a boat available once they moved to the lake,” said Merchant. “Not just a boat, but a large barrel of gasoline allowing me and my brothers to explore the lake.

“But there was work to be done, also. Work to buy the model aircraft and books and Christmas gifts for family members. Work to help in home improvement. Work that was not only work but also learning experiences and provided a work ethic that lead to success.”

You can purchase a copy of the book at Bookland and Expressions of Time, at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives or you can order it at www.amazon.com.

Merchant will hold a book signing at Bookland Wednesday Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.



