Welcome Shuswap: A neighbour from Uzbekistan

Immigrant Services Shuswap, located at 371 Hudson St., N.E., would like to introduce some of our recent immigrants to the people of Salmon Arm in the hope that all citizens join us in extending a welcome to the new members of our community.

Our organization is a non-profit, non-governmental society with a mission to welcome, support and include all immigrants in the Shuswap. We value the diversity that immigrants bring to our community .

Please join us in welcoming Ziyba Ibragimova.

Ziyba Ibragimova is originally from Uzbekistan, Central Asia, and is now living in Salmon Arm. She grew up in a desert and is therefore very happy to live in B.C. She appreciates the beauty of nature, the clean lakes, the amount of trees and mountains. Hence, after immigrating to Canada, she became an environmentalist. She says that when we have such a beautiful country we need to take good care of it and, in addition, help out even more by taking the opportunity to recycle and buy many things second hand.

She also says it is not so fun to live in a desert, without water and without trees or mountains. The summers can be extremely hot and the winters can be extremely cold. To her, being able to go to a clean lake and swim is such a privilege.

During the last five years, she went to Okanagan College and also did a master’s degree through Gonzaga University.

Besides choosing to make less waste in Canada, she is starting her own enterprise called One Small World Trainings. She is offering workshops on cultural awareness and cultural adaptation for mainstream Canadian groups or organizations, and immigrant/refugee groups respectively.

Right now, Ibragimova is volunteering at Shuswap Immigrant Services Center and co-facilitating evening workshops for Syrian refugee women and Canadian women.