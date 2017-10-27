What’s happening

Get ready for a spooktacular weekend with the Black Press social squad

It’s sure to be a spooktacular weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap, and social squad member Anna Zeitner has you covered.

Everything from the Family Monster Bash at the Capital News Centre, to a thrilling dance in Stuart Park, to the Halloween Haunt Fundraiser will be taking place in Kelowna on Saturday and Anna will be there.

Sunday follow Anna to Lake Country for the Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk at Reiswig Regional Park and be sure to check out the Gambell Farms Pumpkin Carving Contest as well.

Watch below for more information.

