Check out what’s happening this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap community with Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner.

Anna will be in Kelowna at City Park on Saturday to remember those who gave their lives for this country during the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony. She will also attend the Okanagan Military Museum to explore the stories of local heroes who served.

On Sunday if you’re a bride-to-be be sure to head down to Salmon Arm for the bridal fair.

