What’s happening with Anna Zeitner

Find out what is happening in your region this weekend.

Check out what’s happening this weekend, Sept. 15 to 17, across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Look for Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner at the Volunteer Fair in Kelowna, followed by the CAMRA brewing competion and the I Love the 90s Tour in Penticton.

Matthew Abrey will be spending Saturday at the BC 55+ Games, closing ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. in Vernon.

On Sunday, they will be checking Terry Fox runs across the valley, eating some ribs and checking out an apple festival.

Find out what else is going on in your region by watching the video below.