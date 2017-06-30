Check out what’s happening this Canada Day weekend, June 30 to July 2, across the Okanagan and Shuswap.
Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner will be hitting up several 150th celebration events from Penticton to Salmon Arm.
Watch below.
Check out what’s happening in your region this Canada Day weekend.
Check out what’s happening this Canada Day weekend, June 30 to July 2, across the Okanagan and Shuswap.
Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner will be hitting up several 150th celebration events from Penticton to Salmon Arm.
Watch below.
Ellie Mae the bulldog has been found safe after she was stolen with a truck on Saturday
Reports of several injured in horse and wagon incident
Two family friendly community events mark Canada Day on July 1
The tiny yet needy pup was rescued near Vancouver Island
Program designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship