Does it get any cuter than kittens joining a yoga class?

Megan Anderson welcomes a little distraction during a Cats on Mats session at Grattitude Yoga Studio on Sunday, Oct. 22. -Christopher Hamm Photo

Yoga – good for the body and mind.

But add a few adorable kittens from the Shuswap branch of the SPCA and you’ve got a recipe for something that can also touch the soul.

Grattitide Yoga in Salmon Arm hosted a special Cats on Mats yoga session on Sunday, and also contributed to those who care for unwanted or abandoned animals at the Shuswap branch of the SPCA.

-Christopher Hamm Photo

Instructor Shauna Lewis gives yoga partner a pet during a Cats on Mats session at Grattitude Yoga Studio on Sunday, Oct. 22. -Christopher Hamm Photo