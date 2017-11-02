A bouquet of movie genres

Three of the untrained actors who were part of the cast of Tanna, which was shot entirely on the island of Vanuatu in the South Pacific.

Get ready for a weekend of great movies as the Shuswap Film Society presents its annual Reel Weekend Film Festival Nov. 3 to 5 at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

This year’s slate features films that range from light-hearted to thought-provoking and enlightening.

Lost in Paris

This comedy starts with Martha, an 80-year-old former Canadian dancer who has been living in Paris for decades. When threatened to be sent to an old peoples home, she calls in her niece, Fiona, from Canada. When she arrives, Martha has disappeared, Fiona loses her documents and money after falling into the Seine and is alone and desperate…until she meets a homeless man. Lost in Paris shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tanna

This is a rousing story rooted in a world of tribes, chiefs and shamans. Two star-crossed lovers are forced to choose between their relationship and peace for their small tribe. This movie was shot on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, using untrained actors who have never seen a movie and live a traditional way of life. Tanna shows at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Wilson

Based on the novel of the same name. Woody Harrelson stars as a lonely, neurotic middle-aged man wondering about his purpose in life. He reunites with his estranged wife and gets a shot at happiness when he sets out to meet his teenaged daughter who was put up for adoption 17 years ago. Wilson will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Gardener

Frank Cabot’s Les Quatre Vents is considered one of the most ambitious private gardens in North America, if not the world. This documentary takes you through this magnificent garden spread across 20 acres of land at the top of Mount Murray in Quebec, and its extraordinary world of trees, hedges, flowers and bridges. The Gardener runs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Hero

Approaching 72, ‘hero,’ Hayden, is given some terminally awful news, giving the ol’ coot some pause to ponder a stalled career and failed family life. A December-May romance gets the ball rolling as he sets out to make some changes. This is a lovely paced rumination on the very complicated topic of existence, with a wonderful, understated and vulnerable performance from Sam Elliott, Hollywood’s new leading man. Warning: guns are drawn and poetry is read. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

The Divine Order

Nora is a young housewife and mother and lives in the peaceful Swiss countryside with her husband and two sons. Nora is a quiet and retiring person, well-liked by everyone, until she begins to campaign for women’s right to vote, an issue to be put before the male voters in February 1971. The film will will be shown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

An opening night celebration takes place prior to the showing of Lost in Paris on Friday, Nov. 3. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a bit of France. Film Society members will be offering refreshments, music and door prizes. It all begins when the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Join society members prior to the Sunday night showing of Tanna to enjoy coffee and conversation and to let the society know what you think of the festival.

All films will be shown at the Salmar Classic on Alexander Street. Advance tickets are available at Wearabouts and are $7 for a single film, $30 for any five films and $35 all six films. Cash-only tickets will also be available at the door.

Reservations can be made with VISA or MasterCard 24 hours in advance of movie time on the “Ticket and Reservations” tab at www.shuswapfilm.net.

Festival, gold and yearlong passes guarantee moviegoers see movies at a discount price, but do not guarantee admission in case of a sell out.

Regular film season continues at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 with Irreplaceable, about a small, rural community in France, old-school French cinema full of humanism and realistic characters.

