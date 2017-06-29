All aboard for adventure

Cast of “The Royal Tynemouth Operatic Society” is Tamlin Vetter, Kate Parent, Jenna Brook and Megan McKinlay.

Set sail with this year’s Haney Dinner Theatre production of “The Royal Tynemouth Operatic Society.”

R.J. Haney Heritage Village celebrates 24 years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre productions with a journey by four brides from Victorian England to Seymour City, thanks to creative playwright Peter Blacklock.

Travel with Alice, Betty, Clara and Dot, members of one of the greatest travelling musical theatre groups of the time, on a bold adventure from English shores to the colony of British Columbia.

“Our talented cast of “The Royal Tynemouth Operatic Society” includes Tamlin Vetter, Kate Parent, Jenna Brook and Megan McKinlay,” says Haney Village general manager Susan Mackie, noting the play will take place at the outdoor amphitheatre.

“The play will charm and entertain audiences of all ages. Peter fills his plays with original musical scores and humorous story-telling that will whisk you away to not-so-far-off places, while sharing the history along the way.”

Piano accompaniment is provided by talented Timothy Wicker and Robyn Sevigny is stage manager.

The play opens July 2, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. Shows take place every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evening in July and August.

Enjoy a home-cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from Marjorie’s Tea Room before the play.

Dessert of homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream will be served following the production.

Reservations are a must. Adults tickets are $27, seniors $25, children five to twelve are $15 and there is no charge for children four and under.

Canada 150

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday and the grand opening of the Montebello Museum, the village is opening the gates to all visitors on July 9, with free admission to Pioneer Day.

“Join the celebration and explore local settler’s stories, embrace our cultures and discover the mosaic beauty of our people,” says Mackie.

Mackie invites people to bake and enter a cake to be judged and served at the birthday celebration.

“Cakes will be judged on appearance and how well they fit the theme of Canada,” Mackie says.

Categories are: Kids 13 and under – one layer 8” or 9” round or square; adults 14 to 64 – two-layer 9” or 10” round, or 9”x13” sheet cake; seniors 65 plus – two-layer 9” or 10” round or 9”x13” sheet cake. No custard, uncooked meringue, or whipped cream fillings or frostings.

Amateur bakers only please.

Drop off between 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the red barn doors at the back of the Montebello Museum. Label your cake/container with your name, address, email, phone number, and category.

“This event is made possible by the Community Fund of Canada’s 150th, collaboration between the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast,” Mackie says.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B.

For more information, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like us at facebook.com/Haneyheritage or call 250-832.5243.