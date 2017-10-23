The Kiss by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnevsky, symbolizing the unity of loving hearts, is one of six pieces making up the 2017 public sculpture exhibition. (File photo)

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

The City of Penticton is looking for sculptors wanting to take part in the city’s second public sculpture exhibition.

Created in 2016, Penticton’s public sculpture exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the city for one year and displayed along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2018 Exhibition which will launch in May. A jury made up of members of the Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Committee and community representatives will review submissions and select six sculptures for the exhibition. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2017.

“We are thrilled to have the program continue to next year after it being so successful in its first year,” said Lori Mullin, recreation and culture manager.

Anyone interested in being a part of the 2018 exhibition can apply at penticton.ca/sculptures or for more information, email committees@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2406.

Sebell’s finding the key to life

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

