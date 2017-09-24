Artists showcase talent

Step out of the chill into the warmth of an evening of acoustic tunes performed by three talented homegrown acts.

Welcome to a new Shuswap Songwriters’ Showcase that features Jesse Mast, Megan Abel and Blu and Kelly Hopkins Saturday, Sept, 30 at Shuswap Theatre.

As well as hosting the evening, Kelly and Blu blend traditional and contemporary original music with a dash of humour, charming their audiences with a mellow brew of good times and great tunes.

A troubadour at heart, Blu’s influences span the likes of Bill Monroe and Woody Guthrie, Gordon Lightfoot and Stan Rogers. His storytelling songwriting style reflects his experiences working and performing across Canada.

In addition to performing in concert and hosting two workshops at the Roots and Blues Festival in August, Blu is the recipient of two BCIMA awards, a 16-time nominee for Okanagan Music Awards and BC Music Awards and, with Kelly, as Folk Roots/Bluegrass band of the year.

An accomplished songwriter, Kelly’s songs vary from rollicking good fun to heartfelt and poignant ballads.

Her acoustic bass and mandolin compositions combine traditional with a touch of the new, and her harmonies combine well with Blu’s smoky baritone voice.

The duo has shared the bill with many well-known artists, including Kelly Joe Phelps, Allen Dobb, Bill Henderson, Ben Mink, Veda Hille, Jim Byrnes, Roy Forbes, Todd Butler, Ken Hamm, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard.

A regular opening act for Valdy and Fjellgaard at their annual Contenders concert at Carlin Hall, the duo has been invited to join the entire Okanagan tour this year.

Giving new life to a series she began several years ago in Vernon, Kelly believes in the importance of introducing the community to the many talented artists who call the Shuswap home, or began their careers here.

She is particularly happy to be featuring Jesse Mast and Megan Abel.

Mast spends much of his time in Nashville, writing and recording and “working with great producers.” But he is excited about reuniting with longtime friends next Saturday night.

“I love to do it in our hometown, to get artists together to play some tunes,” he says, pointing out he’s an impromptu kind of guy who likes to play to the moment. “Blu and Kelly and Megan and I did a songwriters’ show together a few years ago and it was really fantastic.”

Mast says he and Abel have a unique chemistry in terms of artists and perform together whenever they get the chance.

As well, he has been touring with Jake-McIntyre-Paul, whom he describes as brilliant and the best bass player he has ever worked with, and John Newton, “a phenomenal drummer and producer, who adds a unique dynamic to the trio and what we do.”

Mast is also devoting time and energy to Hold the Line is a charitable initiative he created to raise funds for people who lost their jobs in the oil crisis in Alberta.

Also looking forward to reuniting with her showcase friends, Megan Abel fell in love with making music at an early age.

“Playing the guitar always felt natural to me, even when my fingertips were aching at the beginning,” says Abel who was hooked when her father introduced her to the guitar at age 14. “It was something I truly felt, enjoyed and was passionate about.”

Her influences include Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks, to which she adds a touch of her own more acoustic and slightly folksy sound.

A recent backpacking, music-making trip throughout Southeast Asia has given Abel exciting opportunities to share her many adventures, beach jams and human connections in new songs.

The Shuswap Songwriters’ Showcase plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Shuswap Theatre. Tickets are available at Acorn Music or at the door.