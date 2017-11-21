Members of the Salmon Arm Community Band are in full rehearsal for the Dec. 9 Christmas concert at the Nexus.-Image credit: Photo contributed

Band strikes a Christmas note

Community concert takes place Dec. 9 at the Nexus in Salmon Arm

It’s not only Santa’s Elves who have been putting in long hours.

The Salmon Arm Community Band is hard at work preparing for their annual Christmas season presentation.

Director Jim Johnston says he and the 55 musicians have an exciting program planned.

As well as the expected songs of the season, there are energetic, modern concert overtures by young composers who understand well how to write music for large wind ensembles.

“These pieces are great fun to play, in part because they showcase the energy provided by the strong percussion section in this band,” Johnston says. “That energy also is expressed in El Gato Montes, a brisk march infused with Spanish character.”

In a contrasting mood, the band will play some well-known J.S. Bach, a waltz by Russian composer Shostakovich and a lovely tone poem celebrating a summer sunrise across a country meadow.

The band has not forgotten that even though it is late in the year, 2017 is still Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We’ll once again take listeners back to 1967 with Bobby Gimby’s always popular CA-NA-DA!” Johnston says.It will be good to get your voices in shape because the band will also be presenting a selection of audience sing-a-long Christmas carols.”

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Nexus at First. Admission is by donation at the door.

