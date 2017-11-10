Barenaked Ladies wow audience at Vernon concert

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fungus…”

Beloved Canadian artists, the Barenaked Ladies, wowed audience members gathered at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Thursday night for the band’s first concert in Vernon.

Their sold-out show attracted more than 700 guests of all ages—most of whom who braved sloppy streets and snow to see the iconic group perform songs from their impressively vast cannon of hits, including, ‘Brian Wilson,’ ‘One Week’ and ‘If had had a million dollars.’

The Ladies also unveiled a few new sure-to-be-hits from the latest album, Live Nudes, which drops on November 17.

To see more coverage of the concert, watch the videos below.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
To watch the Barenaked Ladies talk about their time in Vernon, click below

Jennifer Smith

Morning Star Staff

 

