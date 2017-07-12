Burger, beer and song

Belle Plaine and Blake Burglund perform in a Burger, Beer and Prairie Sweethearts at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Thursday, July 20.

Prairie sweethearts Belle Plaine and Blake Burglund perform in a Burger, Beer and Prairie Sweethearts at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Thursday, July 20.

“The Grant MacEwan alumna jazz singer and cowboy songwriter don’t only complement each other vocally, but their onstage chemistry is infectious,” says village manager Susan Mackie. “They have individually released numerous studio albums, toured nationally and developed brands recognized industry wide, while always staying true to their Saskatchewan roots.”

Plaine and Burglund released their limited edition, double-single last September. The production of their ‘70s inspired seven-inch vinyl was overseen by Jason Plumb and recorded at CBC Studio One in Regina, Sask.

Plaine grew up in the farming community of Fosston, Sask.; her distinctive sound draws from her musical background: classical vocal training, jazz/contemporary music study and a history of live performance reaching back to her country upbringing.

Her singular and textured voice lends itself to various styles of music, from outlaw country to 1940s swing. Plaine was named Emerging Artist at the 2014 Regina Mayor’s Arts and Business Awards.

Raised in the Moose Mountains, deep in Saskatchewan’s southeast corner, Berglund launched his career as a teenager by drawing on the defining experiences of his youth: classical piano training, a fervent love of the Seattle grunge rock movement and the responsibility of tending 200 horses on his family ranch.

He was named Roots Artist of the Year at the 2017 Saskatchewan Country Music Awards.

The duo represented Saskatchewan alongside Rah Rah and The Sheepdogs at the PEI 2014 Celebration Zone festival, completed a joint tour of the Canadian East Coast and wrapped up the endeavour on VIA Rail’s “Artists On Board” series. In 2015, they traveled to Australia, and individually completed tours across Canada.

In January 2016 Plaine and Berglund opened for the legendary Dwight Yoakam and are now splitting time between Regina and Nashville.

Tickets for Burger, Beer and Prairie Sweethearts are $35 and can be purchased at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, Save-on-Foods or at Askew’s Foods at the checkout. To charge by phone, call 250-832-5243.

Gates open at 5 p.m., burgers and beer will be served at 5:30 and the show starts at 7.

Visitors will enjoy dinner entertainment from Salmon Arms very own “Blue Grass Jammers.”

For more information on this and other events, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like the village at facebook.com/Haneyheritage. R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B Salmon Arm, across from Drivers Car and Truck Sales.

For more information on Belle Plaine and Blake Berglund, go to www.belleplainemusic.com and www.blakeberglund.com.