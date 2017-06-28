Canada much more than 150

Photo contributed Crannóg Ales celebrates Canada Day with readings and thoughtful discussion with indigenous people, plus beer, music and food.

On July 1, Crannóg Ales will explore more of Canada’s story through readings and discussions with indigenous activists.

Mayuk Manuel will be reading from her father Art Manuel’s book, Unsettling Canada and other activists will address current issues.

There will be a copy of the Indian Act available for people to read, and copies of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Cease Wyss from the Squamish and Sto:Lo people will discuss the importance of indigenous food systems and how they relate to ecosystems and water. Wyss has been leading workshops on land and food issues for close to three decades, as well as working on indigenous community gardens and teaching her culture.

“Canada’s history is about more than beer and flags,” says Rebecca Kneen of Crannóg Ales. “We were a colony of the British Empire, founded on a basic mis-apprehension that this land was empty for the taking. It’s high time we examined that premise, and the damage that it caused. For us, July 1 is a day to have some really thoughtful conversations about how we can live here, now, at peace with the indigenous peoples who were here first.”

“As Canada’s first on-farm, organic brewery, we spend a lot of time thinking about having a healthy relationship with the land,” says brewer Brian MacIsaac. “This is a time for us to expand that conversation in a different direction, while enjoying the music we love best.”

The event, which runs from 4 to 8:30 p.m., also includes music by the grandfathers of B.C. punk, D.O.A, and Victoria’s celtopunk legends The McGillicuddys.

“Music, beer, food (look for local food trucks!) and food for thought,” says Mac Isaac. “It’s a well-rounded party.”

Rain or shine, the event is outdoors at the farm brewery at 706 Elson Rd. in Sorrento.

Tickets are available directly from the brewery or through Brown Paper Tickets. Call 250-675-6847 for information or tickets.