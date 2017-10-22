Celebrating Canada in song

They love to sing, and more than 200 singers will share their joy in a gala Canada 150 choral gala at the end of the month.

Kate McKie, conductor of Shuswap Singers, says the idea was originally shared by Bert Revel, a member of Shuswap Singers and leader of the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre’s Revellers.

“He wanted to put together an event to get singing groups together for a Canada 150 celebration,” says McKie. “The idea was we’d invite choirs from the area to perform and also to be part of a massed choir.”

Imagine 200 singers, six conductors, and five pianists celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday in song on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The SASCU Rec Centre will resound with the singing of five choirs representing the Shuswap for afternoon and evening performances.

Participating choirs include Shuswap Singers, Shuswap Men’s Chorus, Sorrento Glee Club, Enderby Cliff Notes Community Choir, and The Revellers from the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre.

The choirs will perform music from Canada’s past, with traditional Canadian folk songs and The Maple Leaf Forever, the music of favourite performers like Ian Tyson, Bruce Cockburn, Stan Rogers, The Rankins, and Stompin’ Tom Connors.

Audience members will also hear songs of the sea from the West and the East coasts, the music of talented composers from B.C. like Stephen Chatman and Dave Baker, and arrangers Ron Smail and Larry Nickel.

“We have everything from traditional folk songs to modern pieces, to everything in between,” Mckie says.

Each of the participating choirs will perform three pieces and the concert will close with three inspirational numbers performed by all 200 singers together on the same stage.

Tickets for both the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concerts are $15 and are available at Acorn Music and Pink Cherry or from choir members.

@SalmonArm

barbbrouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter