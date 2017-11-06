Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. The show will come to the South Okanagan Events Centre for seven performances starting on April 18, 2018. Photo courtesy of Matt Beard / Costumes: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt / 2017 Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal brings their acrobatic production to the ice in Penticton

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Penticton with a brand-new arena creation.

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. Crystal will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre for seven performances only, from Wednesday, April 18 to Sunday, April 22, 2018.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations.

Tickets for Crystal are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 am. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com. Public tickets for Penticton performances of Crystal will be available starting Nov. 10 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowesses.

Show schedule: April 18 to 22, 2018

Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22 at 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Previous story
Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

Just Posted

Reports of head-on crash at Salmon River Bridge

Unconfirmed reports indicate there has been a head-on collision at the Salmon River Bridge

Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming. Or, rather, it’s already here

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal brings their acrobatic production to the ice in Penticton

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Most Read