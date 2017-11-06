Classic New Orleans jazz swings through Vernon

It all started by busking on the bustling streets of Sydney, Australia

It all started by busking on the bustling streets of Sydney, Australia.

With Down-Under roots and a post-war New Orleans jazz sound, the Milk Crate Bandits have worked their way up north, eventually settling in to the Vancouver jazz scene. And it’s a history the Bandits are bringing to Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo Thursday, Nov. 9.

“People asked what our name was, and we used to steal milk crates to sit on and play, so we took on the name Milk Crate Bandits,” said founding-member and Australian product Jack Ray of his and saxophonist Chris O’Dea’s formative years.

Now nestled in Vancouver’s vibrant eastern quarters, the Bandits are gearing up for their first ever Canadian tour, falling on the heels of the band’s debut EP, The Neighbourhood.

“It all kind of worked out with the timing,” Ray said. “We recorded two EPs down in New Orleans — first The Neighbourhood and the other is just about to come out.”

The View From Out Here, slated to drop Nov. 7, features New Orleans jazz legend Kevin Louis on trumpet and embodies the region’s iconic ’20s jazz vibe.

“It’s period-based,” Ray said, adding that the Bandits play hits from era-legends in their live sets. “We also wrote a lot of original music in that style.”

Drawing inspiration from jazz standards such as Basin Street Blues — Spencer William’s 1928 hit recorded by Louis Armstrong that tells of the main street of turn-of-the-century New Orleans’ red light district — Ray and O’dea took it upon themselves to compose a jazz track about their Sydney stomping grounds.

“Our King of King Street song is in the vein of a lot of the old jazz guys who wrote about the streets they lived on,” Ray said, adding that their repertoire has grown to include ditties about their new home in East Vancouver.

It’s a classic sound the Bandits are thrilled to share with Vernon audiences.

“This is our first time in Vernon,” Ray said. “I’m excited — we’ve heard good things. The Gallery Vertigo has been very supportive as well.”

The Bandit’s touring lineup features Australian circus and jazz show Scotch and Soda member O’Dea, Canadian trombonist Brad Shigeta of The Ellington Band and The Illinois Jacquet Band fame, Island-born bassist Jen Hodge and Ray — lauded as the future of jazz banjo by Woody Allen’s banjoist Eddy Davis.

“The band is really something I’m proud of,” Ray said, adding that the group has been together for about two years. “It’s really an honour to be playing with Brad and Jen.”

With their critically-acclaimed lineup, the Bandits boast a deep-rooted sound that still shakes the stage today.

“It’s fun. It’s joyous. It’s high-energy,” Ray said of the Milk Crate Bandit’s live performance. “It’s mostly acoustic and it resonates a lot with those young and old.”

And for the Aussie who began jamming on the guitar at four-years-old, that’s what it’s all about.

“What I’ve always loved about music is giving back what music has given to me,” Ray said. “It really feels like I’m reciprocating that love that music gave me.”

The Milk Crate Bandits are reigniting ’20s New Orleans jazz at Gallery Vertigo Nov. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 pre-sale at The Bean Scene Coffee House and A&E Consignments, or for $20 at the door. The Bandits play The Forum in Kelowna Nov. 11. For more information and tickets to the Kelowna show, visit www.milkcratebandits.com.

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Just Posted

Shelter opens just before snow falls

Gloves, toques, scarves, long underwear among items needed at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter.

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Salmon Arm man dies in Saturday’s TCH crash

The accident occurred between Salmon Arm and Canoe.

Genereaux focus of awareness campaign

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Update: Three people taken to hospital after crash on Salmon River Bridge

Police say the road conditions were very slippery

Queen Silver Star candidates make their debut

Vernon royalty joins Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princesses on stage

Okanagan Taste: Hot drinks for the cold season

It seemed appropriate, as I reach for a tissue, to come up with hot drinks for the cold season

Honouring Canada’s Veterans through dance

Ballet Kelowna to give special Remembrance Day program Nov. 10 and 11

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

Outdoor school meeting set for Tuesday

School district explores possiblity of outdoor learning program at former South Canoe School

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

Kings too much for Silverbacks

The home team fell 4-1 to Powell River Sunday afternoon at the Shaw Centre

Classic New Orleans jazz swings through Vernon

It all started by busking on the bustling streets of Sydney, Australia

Most Read