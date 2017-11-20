Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the Vernon area, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s video features three events: The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Society’s final exhibition of the 2017 season, Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastic’s Pinocchio and St. Andrew’s Ceilidh and Pub Night.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society 3415 Pleasant Valley Rd., 546-8318. For the final art show of the 2017 season, the gallery welcomes Marlene McPherson’s Inspirations of Faith and Ken Nash’s Home Again, on display until Nov. 23. The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pinocchio Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Nov. 24-25. This unique production uses a dynamic fusion of circus arts, drama, dance, music, gymnastics, acrobatics and cirque-like storytelling to relay the Italian classic. Tickets are $38.25 adult, $25.25 seniors and students, $18.25 child 12-and-under or $80 for a family of four (two adult and two youth passes, not available online) available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

St. Andrew’s Ceilidh and Pub Night Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave. Nov. 25. Sons of Scotland present a night of Celtic entertainment, with proceeds going to local youth involved in the Celtic arts. Tickets are $34 adult and $15 ages 11-and-under, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

