Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the Vernon area, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s video features three events: The Debaters Live!, Dustin Harder and Lake Country Public Art Gallery’s exhibition, Man OverBoard.

The Debaters Live! on Tour play at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. This hilarious head-to-head radio comedy show pits comics against each other and the audience picks the winner. Featuring Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg and host Steve Patterson. Tickets are $52, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Hitting Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. is Manitoba’s intrepid singer/songwriter Dustin Harder, bringing with him deep blues roots and smooth vocals for a tightly packaged performance. Tickets are $10 by reservation (250-838-6700) or $15 at the door. Harder also rocks Record City Nov. 16 with Chicken-Like Birds at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door.

On display until Nov. 18 at the Lake Country Public Art Gallery is Man OverBoard —a metaphor for all the follies of manhood. Rose Braun, John Hall, Joice Hall, Michael Hermesh and Deirde Hofer ponder the shifting and complex role of man and masculinity. This exhibition bridges the melancholy with the humorous and opens up a discussion about male identity and humankind. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

