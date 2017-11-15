Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the Vernon area, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s video features three events: The Debaters Live!, Dustin Harder and Lake Country Public Art Gallery’s exhibition, Man OverBoard.

The Debaters Live! on Tour play at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. This hilarious head-to-head radio comedy show pits comics against each other and the audience picks the winner. Featuring Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg and host Steve Patterson. Tickets are $52, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Hitting Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. is Manitoba’s intrepid singer/songwriter Dustin Harder, bringing with him deep blues roots and smooth vocals for a tightly packaged performance. Tickets are $10 by reservation (250-838-6700) or $15 at the door. Harder also rocks Record City Nov. 16 with Chicken-Like Birds at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door.

On display until Nov. 18 at the Lake Country Public Art Gallery is Man OverBoard —a metaphor for all the follies of manhood. Rose Braun, John Hall, Joice Hall, Michael Hermesh and Deirde Hofer ponder the shifting and complex role of man and masculinity. This exhibition bridges the melancholy with the humorous and opens up a discussion about male identity and humankind. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Just Posted

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Man charged in Tappen Esso robbery

Possessing weapons, heroin and methamphetamine included in seven offences suspect faces.

Smartcentres awarded $8 million in damages

Judge rules on how much developer is due after paying too much for land in Salmon Arm.

Crash at Salmon River Bridge linked to snowstorm

Police say semi crash a matter of “speed based on road conditions.”

UPDATE: Snow to batter Coquihalla summit

The Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol is set to go into effect again as 20-30 cm is expected

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings at a glance

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Nine years in prison for striking newspaper carrier

Donald Brodie was sentenced Wednesday morning in Kelowna

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Column: Spend Friday night with the stars

I’m sharpening my pencils in preparation for this year’s Dancing With The… Continue reading

Would-be Kimberley hockey donor promises $7.5M is coming

Team says it’s been a month since Mike Gould announced he’d give them the cash

Most Read