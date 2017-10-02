Dancing with the Shuswap Stars sells out in minutes

Last year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars winners of the couples division, Jim and Marcia Beckner, danced the lindy hop. Tickets for this year’s Nov. 17 event sold out in minutes when they went on sale, Monday, Oct. 2. - File photo

It’s Salmon Arm’s version of the golden ticket.

The 409 coveted Dancing with the Shuswap Stars tickets sold out for the Nov. 17 show in under 30 minutes.

“We were completely blindsided by the response,” says Jennifer Findlay, one of the event organizers.

“Last year we had a volunteer sit in Piccadilly Mall for a whole day and they sold two tickets, and this year they were lining up before 9 a.m. By the 9:30 start time for sales there was a big line up and within minutes we had to tell people sorry because they were all gone.”

Dancers in the event were given a chance to purchase some tickets early so their family and friends could attend.

The event, modelled after the popular Dancing with the Stars television show, is a benefit for the Larch Hills Nordic Society with the funds raised going towards the expansion of the chalet at the Larch Hills Ski Area.

Like last year’s event, it features Shuswap residents learning dance routines from instructors with City Dance and performing their routines for judges and the audience. Audience members raise funds by purchasing votes for their favourite performances. There will be six couples learning a routine from an instructor and six people dancing directly with an instructor as part of the pro-am competition.

“The response has been phenomenal, and it’s wonderful to have so many people wanting to come out and support Larch Hills and the chalet project,” says Findlay, who notes the event at the SASCU Recreation Centre is limited by fire regulations.

“The band has given up their seats and the dancers are sharing seats so we could fit as many paid tickets as we can, but we just can’t fit any more.”

There is a wait list for tickets and people can put their names on it at Wearabouts, but Findlay notes it is already growing quickly.

For those who would still like to get a glimpse of the dancer’s performances, there will be a Night of the Stars dress rehearsal event held at City Dance’s studios in Vernon on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. For tickets to that event, contact City Dance at 250-307-4955.