Margaret McSweeney takes in the paintings on display as artists work to hang pieces for the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian Artists’ juried show Elements at the Vernon Community Arts Centre Monday. McSweeney’s piece, Bald Eagle, placed first in the juried show, which runs until Nov. 24. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Depicting the elements

As long as there has been painters, there has been paintings of nature.

With beautiful rolling hills, bald eagles perched on branches and gently swimming koi fish, the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian Artists’ take the trend to a new level with their juried art show, Elements.

Featuring 32 paintings from 18 different artists, the show brings together pieces large and small, all which have passed the federation’s jury requirements.

Elements, which is on display until Nov. 34 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, has an opening reception Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

