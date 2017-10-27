21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer runs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov.3-5. (Photo submitted)

Enderby theatre puts puppets in the spotlight

It doesn’t take a giant to change the world

It doesn’t take a giant to change the world.

In Runaway Moon Theatre’s new production, 21 Days to Make the World Last Longer, they demonstrate just that as puppets are used to celebrate how ordinary folk impact the world around them. The show hits the Vernon and Disrict Performing Arts Centre Nov. 3-5.

“Sally is learning about the spring birds who visit in and around her small town in British Columbia; Peter is teaching his 97-year-old mother to take the bus in eastern Ontario; Laura remembers a disappointing Christmas; Greg is doing his best to avoid the internet and Ross is meditating as fast as he can,” said the theatre in a release. “These are just five of the 28 puppet characters that you will meet in the documentary-style puppet production, 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer.”

The 90-minute performance is a practical, hopeful and simple tribute to the beauty of humanity that shares stories of the kooky and maybe necessary approaches to living on an endangered planet.

Co-written by Cathy Stubington and director James Fagan Tait, core puppet makers and puppeteers Cathy Stubington and Zompopo Flores are joined by guest performers James Fagan Tait, Sarah May Redmond and Tom Jones.

“Using the magic of Runaway Moon rod puppetry and an eclectic quintet of puppeteers, this production is sure to make you wonder, remember, and reflect,” the theatre said.

Enderby’s Runaway Moon Theatre has been exploring and performing their brand of puppet theatre for over three decades, maintaining the theatre’s grassroots aethetic steeped in rural home roots and folk traditions.

21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer runs Nov. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. showing Nov. 5. Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Previous story
Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Just Posted

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

CSRD backs down on tipping fee deadlines

Regional district works to keep organic food waste out of landfills

Beekeepers generating a buzz in Kelowna

Honey producers gather in the Central Okanagan to share knowledge

Failing grade for children and youth in care

New report says action needed to improve academic achievement

Protesters gather at courthouse

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Sovereign Lake and Silver Star Mountain Resort in running for top 10

Vote for your favourite cross country ski area

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Most Read

  • Enderby theatre puts puppets in the spotlight

    It doesn’t take a giant to change the world