Ginny Mitchell returns to Shuswap

Singer/songwriter Ginny Mitchell returns to the Shuswap for a solo performance at the Old Malakwa Church on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Santa Cruz, California artist began studying music in high school, but her musical career began in the mid-1980s, after she married and moved to Sicamous. While living there, the couple began a concert production company called Starlite Productions. At the same time, Mitchell began to make a name for herself as a singer and, in 1986, was named best new artist by the Canadian Country Music Association, and was also nominate for a Juno.

Mitchell and her husband eventually moved back to Santa Cruz where she formed a band. Around this time, her marriage ended. Eventually she would meet and marry filmmaker Marty Collins, who would direct Mitchell’s music video “Wild Rose.” Mitchell and Collins started a production company, also called Starlite Productions. The two would later marry and Mitchell’s career branched into film/video production.

Throughout the 2000s, Mitchell and Collins ran the Digital Media Factory in Santa Cruz. In late 2012, Marty was diagnosed with cancer. Everything was put on hold as Mitchell became a full-time caregiver, until Collins passed away in 2016.

Tired and heart sick, Mitchell sought solitude to heal and renew. Her friends and family encouraged her to return to her music. Along with singing at a local church and with two bands, Mitchell also decided to head out on her first solo tour, which began on Sept. 16.

Mitchell will be treating audiences to songs she’s written, covers of favourites, as well as stories of hope and resilience.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

