Global ballet performance takes the Vernon stage

It’s a global vision that resulted in an otherworldly show.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s threefold vision — top global choreographers, distractive groundbreaking repertoire, and virtuoso dancers – is brought to life as three leading dance-makers from Spain and Finland present choreography that showcases the technique and interpretive skill of the talented eleven-person ensemble,” said the society’s audience development officer, Keyanna Burgher. “They will bring three pieces to the stage: 1st Flash, Silent Ghost and Huma Rojo.”

Choreographed by Jorma Elo, 1st Flash brings powerful movements and expert ensemble work together to create a dramatic visual story. Silent Ghost, choreographed by Alejandro Cerrudo, is a beautiful, quiet piece that spans the stage with grace and spectacle. And with a spark of humor and physical comedy, Huma Rojo, choreographed by Cayetano Soto, pairs head-to-toe red costuming with lively Latin music.

Hailing from two home-bases, the Rocky Mountains of Aspen and the Southwestern heat of Santa Fe, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has operated for two decades and influenced dance across the American West.

Tickets for Aspen Santa Fe Ballet are $48 for adults, $45 for seniors and $43 for students, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is the second show in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2017/18 Dance series.