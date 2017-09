Photos from the I Love The 90s Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Vanilla Ice rocking the crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 16 during the I Love the 90s Tour. Carmen Weld/Black Press

Some of the ‘90s most iconic acts performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 16.

The I Love The ‘90s Tour stopped in Penticton with a lineup that included Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.