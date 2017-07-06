Johnny McCuaig Band kicks off concert series

The Johnny McCuaig Band will get the rock rolling for this summer’s Music in the Park concert series, with a show on Monday, July 10 at Beach Park. Photo contributed

Music in the Park returns this year with a fantastic lineup.

The weekly concerts take place every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Beach Park, with the first one rocking out on July 10 as the Johnny McCuaig Band kicks off the season.

Though proudly Canadian, the Johnny McCuaig Band warns they’re not like some of their popular counterparts, so don’t expect a Justin Bieber, Nickelback or Drake concert.

Audiences will quickly realize, however, that it’s not that kind of show as frontman Johnny McCuaig takes to the stage rocking a kilt and bagpipes. Joining him are Kevin Kyle, James Picton and Martin Zinger, who together play an original mix of hard rock, pop, new wave, folk and blues.

The Johnny McCuaig Band is proud to exemplify the honest, hardworking and proud—yet still humble — spirit of Canada, both on and off stage, describing themselves as the neighbour who shovels the driveway and mows the lawn while you’re away on vacation, the guy that pulls over to give you a boost when your car won’t start on a cold winter night and the bartender at your local pub who knows what your favourite beer is.

“I look back at what Canadians have accomplished over the past 100 years and I keep seeing that we are known for our politeness, our hardworking groups of immigrants that really had nothing and were able to accomplish everything,” said McCuaig. “There is a real sense of pride when you are able to show something from all your hard work.”

The group brings that work ethic onstage with them in order to consistently thrill fans with their one-of-a-kind show that bursts with energy and positive vibes.

After having taken a hiatus from his solo music career a few years ago, the pull of the pipes had McCuaig itching to get back at it, so he dusted off his bagpipes in 2013 and rounded up some old friends. By 2015, they released their stunning album, Hold Fast, have played numerous high-profile gigs since reuniting and are set on expanding the McCuaig Brigade around the world.

This is the first of seven bands in the series, with Daring Greatly, Georgie Lyons, Poppa Dawg Band, Cod Gone Wild, Caleb Hart &Friends and Devon Coyote filling out the rest of the summer.

Bring a blanket, chairs and even dinner for an al fresco evening on the lake.

Music in the Park is presented by SASCU Credit Union and the Best Western Sicamous Inn, in partnership with the District of Sicamous and the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce.