‘Tina Turner’ performs during the Metal Stiletto concert at the performing arts centre on Oct.26. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Metal Stiletto rocks Vernon Performing Arts Centre

You’ve got to hand it to Metal Stiletto—despite a house that was only half full, the three powerhouse vocalists blew the audience away during their concert at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday night. By the end of the two-hour show, the Vernon-based group, which brings together Cathy-Ann (Cat) Wells as Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and Melissa Etheridge; Vicky Nish as Alanis Morissette, Pat Benatar and Stevie Nicks; and Niki Martinus as Chrissie Hynde, had their audience dancing in the aisles and belting out ‘Proud Mary’ right along with them. The concert was sponsored by Rockin the Beach Entertainment, Backdoor Blues and Okanagan Experiential Tourism.

RELATED:

Catch a few clips of the show here:

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

 

‘Janis Joplin’ performs during the Metal Stiletto concert at the performing arts centre on Thursday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

