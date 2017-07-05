Montebello Museum opens at Haney

Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum celebrates the opening of the Montebello Museum in a Canada 150 event on Saturday, July 9.

In celebration of Canada’s 150 and the grand opening of the Montebello Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village is opening the gates to all visitors on July 9, with free admission to Pioneer Day.“Join the celebration and explore our settler’s stories, embrace our cultures and discover the mosaic beauty of our people.

The day will be full of activities and events themed around Salmon Arm’s history and its settlers,” says Village general manager Susan Mackie. “Start the day with Haney’s famous $6 pancake breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m.”

The Salmon Arm Community Band will begin the celebration at 10 a.m., followed by the grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Montebello Museum at 10:30.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best Edwardian garb and enter the costume contest.

Take a cake to enter the Canada 150 “Best Decorated Cake Contest,” which is open to everyone and judged on appearance and how well they fit the theme of Canada.

“Use your imagination to show what Canada means to you; the cake is your canvas,” says Mackie, who advises a call to the village for contest rules.

Tour the Haney house, other buildings in the village and the Montebello Museum. Experience interactive exhibits brought to life by interpreters and historical characters from Salmon Arm’s past, like Miss Halpenny, the first school marm in the Broadview School House, or Mr. Newnes’ apprentice in the Blacksmith Shop.

Visit Mt Ida Church and listen to stories from the collection of Rollie Jamieson.

Participate in the old-fashioned sack or three-legged races and games like toss eggs or tug of war. Or learn to walk on stilts. Play games of chance and win prizes at the midway games.

Enjoy a wagon ride around the farm and visit Chelsea’s petting zoo. Take in a showing of the youth film 150 Voices in the Bank of Hamilton, sponsored by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

Jack Stead is bringing his antique gun collection to show and will instruct on the art of sharp-shooting. Have your photo taken in Felts Photo Booth at the Photo Shop in the Montebello Museum. Artist Terry Greenhough will be showing his collection of “Photographic Memories.”

“Join us at the dedicated site at the Montebello Museum for the Time Capsule Ceremony,” encourages Mackie.

A time capsule ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. when a donor group picture will be taken and legacy packages will be sealed in the time capsule with a marker placed on the time capsule site announcing the unsealing ceremony on July 9, 2042.

Enjoy entertainment provided by the Roundhouse Jazz Band, the Shuswap Barbershop Project and Peter Clark and Elaine Holmes.

Partnered for this event are the Shuswap Pioneer Collector’s Club, Voice of the Shuswap, the Shuswap Quilters, the Spinners and Weavers and more.

Celebrate the pioneer way and enjoy a barbecue lunch with all the fixings for $5.50. Marjorie’s will be open for lunch.

This event is made possible by the Community Fund of Canada’s 150th, collaboration between the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast, says Mackie.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B Salmon Arm, across from Drivers Car &Truck Sales. For more information, visit our website at www.salmonarmmuseum.org or like us at facebook.com/Haneyheritage or call 250- 832-5243.