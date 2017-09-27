Pedigreed rocker performs tonight in Princeton

A rock artist who has performed with Lou Reed, Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen – to name a few – is coming to Princeton this Wednesday night.

Alan Gerber, a member of the rock band Rhinocerous will appear, Wednesday September 27 at 7 p.m. at Around the Corner Café.

The appearance is part of the Princeton Arts Council’s Home Routes program.

“Let the Arts Council give you a night to remember,” enthused president Marjorie Holland.

“We are very excited by the slate of artists touring through Princeton this year and want to introduce more of you to the joy of these little events. To introduce you to this series we are offering a special price of $10, 50% less than the contracted ticket price for this first concert.”

At a recent concert, Gerber received the following review:

“ This man cooked!! Basic recipe…start with generous portions of John Hiatt, Taj Mahal and Doctor John. Next, stir in a tantalizing blend of Leonard Cohen and Tom Waitts. Now a key ingredient…fold in huge dollops of Otis Spann southside Chicago piano. Spice it up with a few generous cups of Duane Allman/Ry Cooder bottle-neck guitar on a vintage Fender Stratocaster. This is sounding mighty tasty, but not finished yet! Add more flavour with some old-time fiddle – and several big pinches of blues fiddle too! (Shake – don’t stir.) Finally, make it all rise with some Victor Borge.

There are a bunch of people walking around our town today with their hair still messed up…a kind of euphoric shell-shock! Electric, eclectic, exquisite – last night’s show was one wild whitewater trip! Every bend brought another splash in the face! Exhilarating!! How could this boat not flip over at these speeds in such big waves?! In the end he brought us through safely…all sunburned, soaking wet and grinning ear to ear!! (Can we go again!?!)

Thanks for sending such a great performer our way!”

Holland said: “performers respond to an enthusiastic audience to generate a great and memorable evening for all. We need you to come and help build the excitement.”

You can learn more about Alan and his music at alangerbersongs.com