Picking pumpkins in the patch

Families are invited to choose their favourites at the Harpur Farm in South Canoe

Pumpkin patch proprietors Sydney Barron, Steve Harper and Liam Kinders take a break from setting up for the patch’s grand opening to show off some of their pumpkins on Friday, Sept. 22.0-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Fall has arrived and pumpkins are ripe for the picking.

And there’s a new place in South Canoe where families can participate in one of Canada’s favourite autumn activities.

The Harpur family moved from Vancouver to Salmon Arm and looked around to see what they could do with their own patch of land.

“We noticed that a couple of pumpkin patches here were not open anymore,” says Sydney Barron, who notes she and husband Steve became first-time farmers and planted pumpkins. “We have had tremendous success; we doubled what we expected and have more than 3,000 pumpkins.”

The Harpur Family is sharing their successful crop with the launch of their pumpkin patch this year.

Members of the public are invited to visit the one-acre-plus patch at at at 6491 Okanagan Ave. NE. on Oct. 7 for pumpkins,

hay rides, snacks, and fresh, hot apple cider made from the Harpur’s own heritage apple trees. Their engaging miniature goats will also be on hand.

Harpur and Barron had always wanted to own a farm and made the leap by moving to Salmon Arm in July 2016.

Barron grew up in Salmon Arm and had memories of visiting local pumpkin patches as a child. She dreamed of one day having her own pumpkin patch where children and families could make similar happy memories.

The Harpur’s new home is one of Salmon Arm’s 49 heritage sites, built in 1914 by English surgeon and orchardist Dr. William Buckell.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday throughout October, beginning Oct. 7. Visitors will be able to pick their favourite pumpkin and take a photo at the vintage photo booth.

For more detailed information, visit harpurfarm.ca, or the farm’s Facebook Page.