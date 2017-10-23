Music promoter Ken Smedley has organized another Contenders Tour with Valdy, centre, and Gary Fjellgaard far right and special guests Kelly Hopkins and Blu Hopkins.-Image credit: Photo contributed

Popular Contenders concert coming to Carlin

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard welcome Blu and Kelly Hopkins on annual Okanagan tour

For the 16th consecutive year, the Contenders — musicians Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard — will perform in various Okanagan communities, but this year the two will be joined by country folk performers Blu and Kelly Hopkins.

Valdy explained that Blu and Kelly Hopkins will not serve as an opening act. Instead, the four musicians will all perform together for a portion of the show.

“It will be a bigger sound on occasion,” he said.

The bigger presence also means a change in the instruments used at times. Valdy said he is looking forward to using his banjo in some of the songs, and bassist Kelly Hopkins will also play the mandolin for some songs.

Valdy, Fjellgaard and the Hopkins will each perform some songs in a solo portion, and the Contenders will perform some songs together, as they have done in past years.

Each of the musicians will have some new music for this year’s tour.

Valdy said some of his songs are about loss and love. Other music is about hope.

“The cloud of political discontent is gathering now,” he said. “I think we need hope.”

Some of his new songs are about looking forward to better times to come, rather than mourning what had been in the past.

Earlier this year, during a referendum affecting his home on Vancouver Island, Valdy tried to look ahead 20 years, at the effects the decision could have in the future.

“Looking ahead is not as easy as looking back,” he said.

The concert tour begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Ashton Creek. Other concerts are in Lake Country on Nov. 1, Carlin Hall on Nov. 2, Kamloops on Nov. 3, Summerland on Nov. 4 and Oliver on Nov. 5.

The Carlin concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Acorn Music in Salmon Arm. Call 250-832-8669 to reserve tickets.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show
Next story
Young actors give credence to play about youthful love

Just Posted

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

A Monday wrap

Read the unfolding story of the discovery of human remains on a Silver Creek farm

Update: Police expand search in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Examination continues in Silver Creek, while another search happens between Salmon Arm and Enderby

Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

The Observer reveals what we know about the man attached to the Silver Creek property where human remains were found

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Young actors give credence to play about youthful love

Students play integral roles in Shuswap Theatre’s Romeo and Juliet

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Popular Contenders concert coming to Carlin

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard welcome Blu and Kelly Hopkins on annual Okanagan tour

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Most Read