Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.
The Canadian Press
New book expected to be released October 2018
Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.
The Canadian Press
The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have
Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.
People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.
College and high school students invited to compete in three-hour short story contest
The Vernon Vipers converted three shorthanded goals in a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks
Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn
Media outlet had used the term in the past
New book expected to be released October 2018
100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales
More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded
Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs
Mounties have yet to determined what caused the child to fall
New book expected to be released October 2018
Nearly two decades ago, Manfred Harter’s popular Shaw Okanagan TV program was taken off the air