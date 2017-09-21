Resurrecting ancient wisdom

Jacquelyn Rose, president of the Canadian Society of Questers, says the society was formed primarily to preserve, practise and share information about dowsing and ancient wisdom technology.-Image credit:Photo contributed

Since 1980, a group of curious and open-minded people have been on a quest to find out what humans are supposed to be doing here on Earth.

The Canadian Society of Questers was formed primarily to preserve, practise and share information about dowsing and ancient wisdom technology, says current president Jacqueline Rose.

Invited by an acquaintance, Rose went to her first Questers meeting in 2004 and has since attended meetings every month in Vernon. As well, she has travelled around the planet looking all her life to find answers to “who we are, what we’re doing here and how we’re supposed to be living.”

“The society began hosting conferences, bringing together speakers on topics we don’t learn in school to learn more about our abilities,” says Rose. “It’s not hocus pocus, not mumbo jumbo. It’s not fiction, it’s real abilities that we have.”

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the society will present “Rising Beyond the Matrix,” an experiential fall conference at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort where participants will have the opportunity to put into practise what they are introduced to.

Dowsing, for example, is about connecting with the intelligence of the universe, Rose says.

“As human beings, we have the ability to do it and dowsing teaches you how to be a receiver of information,” she says. “We’re like radio antennas… dowsers have been used to help police to find people or items that are missing.”

Other presentations include:

A Huna circle from the Hawaiian native tradition.

“The word huna means secret and the huna circle enables people to bring their energies together with focused healing intent,” says Rose. “It reflects, again, the abilities to send and receive; everybody is praying for a particular person and it can magnify and direct our intent.”

Canadian nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman, considered to be the go-to person for documented research on ufology, is keynote speaker and present “Ufology and Science.”

Brayden Karringten will teach participants some techniques of “Laughing Qigong,” a healing energy.

Gladys McCoy and Elizabeth Weedn, co-founders of The Ozark Research Institute, a well-respected research centre for consciousness, will help participants clear their minds for positive changes in their lives.

“Weedn can teach you how to bend a spoon with your mind,” Rose says. “We have these abilities but they’re dormant.”

First Nations shaman Evelyn Rattray will teach Indigenous ways to release blocked energies and Goran Rapaic will introduce Toltec practices.

“Goran is a gifted healer and will conduct a group healing from Goran and I am very excited about that,” says Rose, pointing out e doesn’t question his ability, he just uses it. “His books are full of insights into how we can get along better with relationships with each other, our lives and the planet.”

The conference will introduce a number of Indigenous teachings and practices from Hawaii, Central America, North America.

The conference begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 with a session on dowsing, presented by the Shuswap’s resident expert Tyhson Banighen.

For a full schedule and registration, visit www.questers.ca. Drop-in, and weekend rates are available.