Roots & Blues 2017 a family affair

Roots & Blues Photo Local families are invited to introduce their children to a wide world of music at the Roots & Blues Festival. Kids under 12 are admitted for free and can enjoy activities specially designed for families.

This year, many Canadians will be taking to the roads to make memories while the kids are out of school.

There are so many options, but one that stands out is right in your backyard.

On Aug. 17, pack up the car and head to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds for a weekend in the beautiful Shuswap.

You’ll spend three nights creating memories – and maybe even a new family tradition.

“The 25th anniversary Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival lineup is proving to be one of the most anticipated; from the sounds of Ricky Skaggs to the beats of our House Band and from the great vibes by artists like the Alex Cuba to the sweet stylings of groups like Five Alarm Funk,” says artistic director Peter North. “No matter the age the whole family will be grooving to this summer soundtrack.”

Music festivals might not be the first thing parents think of when planning a family activity but this annual event is geared to music-lovers of all ages.

From sand boxes to practising the drums, the littlest members of the family will have a blast while parents take in the sights and sounds of an all-star roots and blues lineup.

The festival features the Family Fun Zone, packed with activities to keep everyone in the family happy – face-painting, crafts, water balloons, sandboxes, bouncy houses, and activities from the Okanagan Science Centre will all be main stage for families during the festival.

“Imagine moving and grooving to the sounds of the Talking Dreads while at the same time building a sand castle as a family,” adds North.

The Roots and Blues Play Stage will also be a hit for the family. This interactive stage allows everyone to get hands-on and learn about music essentials. Mom and dad can learn a few storytelling tips while the kids take a spin on a few musical instruments.

And, finally, when it is time for some kid-free time on Saturday or Sunday, the festival features onsite daycare for children over three. Kids can be dropped off for two-hour time periods for $20 per child.

They will enjoy fun with new friends and parents will have the opportunity to enjoy the musical offerings on any of the stages and perhaps a beer or glass of wine in one of the adult-only venues.

Roots and Blues Festival tickets are available for purchase online now at www.rootsandblues.ca.

Why not head over to the fairgrounds and introduce your kids to a wide world of music, maybe mingle with up-and-coming artists, and play together as a family.