Showcase comedy TV show reignited, live in Vernon

Kenny vs Spenny Live takes the Status Nightclub stage Nov. 25

Two friends are pitted against each other in a battle of epic proportions. One walks away as victor, the other must suffer the consequences.

That’s the formula for the Canadian comedy TV series Kenny vs Spenny, which aired on CBC from 2003-2004 and Showcase from 2005-2010. And it’s a formula that the comedy duo of Kenny Hotz and Spencer (Spenny) Rice are reigniting as they take the Status Nightclub stage Saturday, Nov. 25 for Kenny vs Spenny Live.

“It gives us a chance to explain things contextually, which didn’t work in the series,” Rice said of their live performance.

Following the same formula episode to episode, the stars are forced to partake in an often R-rated competition, wherein the loser is subjected to a humiliation, typically chosen by the winner.

Hotz is known for bending the rules and doing whatever it takes to humiliate Rice, who generally opts to stay within the designated code of conduct.

Competitions have included who can keep their head in a chicken coop the longest, who can handle more torture, who can commit the most crime, who is the best male stripper and the infamous who can wear a dead octopus on their head the longest.

But for Rice, the craziest competition involved the comedy duo being strapped together in an awkward position while scantily clad.

“Horrendous,” Rice said of the competition that aired on season six. “Kenny, at best, smells like a three-day-old dead moose.”

The Toronto-based series had a total of six seasons and 86 episodes, with Hotz winning 59 times to Rice’s 21, with five draws. Despite a successful run, it’s not a series Rice plans on bringing back to the screen.

“I love touring and playing music,” Rice said. “TV is a beast.”

However, the basis for the show, whether on the screen or on the stage, remains the same.

“(It’s about) making comedy and money, and not necessarily in that order,” Rice said of his inspiration to create the show with Hotz. “Also (to) prove superiority.”

Kenny vs Spenny Live takes the Status Nightclub stage Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $30 through www.myshowpass.com, Status Nightclub, Five Fathoms Tattoo, Downtown Internet Lounge and Okanagan Skate Co.

Previous story
Video: Shuswap stars shine for Larch Hills

Just Posted

Fisherman fined after over-fishing on Gardom Lake

It was an expensive fishing trip for an Okanagan man this weekend.… Continue reading

Flaggers unite on Okanagan highway

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague hit in Lavington

Dumping at Shaw Road “disgusting”

CSRD praises volunteers, wants illegal dumpers prosecuted

Sicamous pulls out of CSRD economic committee

District launches its own economic development corporation on Jan. 1, 2018

Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

Video: Shuswap stars shine for Larch Hills

Competitors dance to the tune of $30,000 for the chalet expansion

Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

Recall is for all Ikea chest and dressers and includ 8 million Malm chest and dressers that were sold from 2002 through June 2016.

Showcase comedy TV show reignited, live in Vernon

Kenny vs Spenny Live takes the Status Nightclub stage Nov. 25

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

After 37 years Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe has resigned for smoother transfer of power

Nearly half of recent immigrant kids in B.C. live in poverty

A report issued Tuesday indicates immigrants children make up a large percentage of B.C.’s impoverished

Conservatives call for ICBC reform

Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon calls ICBC ‘national embarrassment

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

Most Read

  • Video: Shuswap stars shine for Larch Hills

    Competitors dance to the tune of $30,000 for the chalet expansion

  • Showcase comedy TV show reignited, live in Vernon

    Kenny vs Spenny Live takes the Status Nightclub stage Nov. 25

  • Crook’s Corner

    A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance