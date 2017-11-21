Showcase comedy TV show reignited, live in Vernon

Two friends are pitted against each other in a battle of epic proportions. One walks away as victor, the other must suffer the consequences.

That’s the formula for the Canadian comedy TV series Kenny vs Spenny, which aired on CBC from 2003-2004 and Showcase from 2005-2010. And it’s a formula that the comedy duo of Kenny Hotz and Spencer (Spenny) Rice are reigniting as they take the Status Nightclub stage Saturday , Nov. 25 for Kenny vs Spenny Live.

“It gives us a chance to explain things contextually, which didn’t work in the series,” Rice said of their live performance.

Following the same formula episode to episode, the stars are forced to partake in an often R-rated competition, wherein the loser is subjected to a humiliation, typically chosen by the winner.

Hotz is known for bending the rules and doing whatever it takes to humiliate Rice, who generally opts to stay within the designated code of conduct.

Competitions have included who can keep their head in a chicken coop the longest, who can handle more torture, who can commit the most crime, who is the best male stripper and the infamous who can wear a dead octopus on their head the longest.

But for Rice, the craziest competition involved the comedy duo being strapped together in an awkward position while scantily clad.

“Horrendous,” Rice said of the competition that aired on season six. “Kenny, at best, smells like a three-day-old dead moose.”

The Toronto-based series had a total of six seasons and 86 episodes, with Hotz winning 59 times to Rice’s 21, with five draws. Despite a successful run, it’s not a series Rice plans on bringing back to the screen.

“I love touring and playing music,” Rice said. “TV is a beast.”

However, the basis for the show, whether on the screen or on the stage, remains the same.

“(It’s about) making comedy and money, and not necessarily in that order,” Rice said of his inspiration to create the show with Hotz. “Also (to) prove superiority.”