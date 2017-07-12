SledgeHammers join Stomp weekend

Gravity will be defied and people entertained when the SledgeHammers Apparel crew roll back into town for the Stomp weekend.

The Summer Stomp and Burnout returns to Sicamous for the July 20-23 weekend. As in past years, Main Street Sicamous will once again play a roll over the course of the event with family friendly attractions.. Friday afternoon, July 1, includes live music with bands Prairie Thunder (1 to 2:30 p.m.), The Barrel Maker (5 to 6:30) and The Rangers (7 to 8:30), as well as a show and shine (5 p.m.), a senior scooter race (5:15 p.m.) and the Eh Team stunt riders show (6:30 p.m.).

Saturday, July 22 sees Pairie Thunder return to the Main Street stage (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), followed by The Mighty One (1 to 2 p.m.), Steel Toad (2:30 to 4 p.m.), Breaking Curfew (4:30 to 6 p.m.) and the Hip Replacements (6:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

In addition to Saturday’s music, Sledgehammers is bringing its Gravity Assassin’s Tour to Main Street for the day, with a slate of professional freestyle motorcross riders and more.

Sledgehammers Apparel’s Daniel Redeker said the company, founded by himself and fellow Sicamous natives Ryan Wilson, Travis Tucker, Jay Knuff and Derek Rousselle, wanted to bring more events like the successful Ripped Snowbike Tour back to Sicamous. The Stomp was a fitting opportunity to do just that.

“You know, we’re just kind of building off what we did in the winter at the Ripped Snowbike races, just trying to bring our energy and our company into the city – it’s our hometown,” said Redeker. “We want to be involved in whatever events that are going on there.”

The Gravity Assassins Tour brings past Stomp stunt-riding favourite, Global FMX’s Kris Garwasiuk back to town, as well as Red Bull’s Kyle Demelo, Jay Soltes and Chris Nolan.

“It’s going to be a really exciting show for adults and kids,” said Redeker. “I’m thrilled about it, just to get to watch these guys do what they do, it’s pretty incredible. And with that, we’re going to be doing games for kids and getting the family involved.

“Basically, what we want to do with all our events is make it fun for the entire family – it’s not just for the adults.”

Rousselle said there will be prizes handed out and throughout the day and, of course, Sledgehammers’ latest product on display.

“it just kind of all fits together and gives people an opportunity to look at our new lines and the stuff we have coming out,” said Rousselle.