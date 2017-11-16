Smith hitting a career high note as country singer

Dallas Smith is in Penticton to perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 17

Dallas Smith is currently on a 30-date tour for his newest album Side Effects. He plays Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Nov. 17. Submitted photo

His former life as a rock star set Dallas Smith up to hit even higher career notes as a country singer.

Smith, the former lead singer of multi-platinum band Default (Deny, Wasting My Time) traded in the hard rock post-grunge genre to pursue a country career in 2012.

“We achieved some great things, a platinum record. I think all of that prepared me for something better,” he said during a phone conversation from Edmonton, Alta.

Related: Dallas Smith about to hit tipping point of success

Smith is currently on a 30-date tour for his newest album Side Effects. He plays Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Nov. 17.

Smith said he didn’t know when he made the switch over from rock to country that he was in for such success.

“I just made the choice. I was getting older. In Default we were doing great stuff, but I was getting older and really starting to gravitate to writing more meaningful stuff. Country lends itself to meaningful songwriting,” he said of the change.

“I would say this has been the best five or six years of my life.”

And no doubt.

Smith’s first solo album aptly titled Jumped Right In was released in May of 2012 by 604 Records. The album features songs written by Smith and several other big names in Canadian music including Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. The album includes five top 10 Canadian Country Music hits including If It Gets You Where You Wanna Go, What Kinda Love, Nothing But Summer and Somebody Somewhere.

Smith followed the success up with his next full-length studio album titled Lifted, released in November 2014, which included three hit songs Lifted, Cheap Seats and Wastin’ Gas.

And again two years later, Smith put out a new album titled Side Effects, which he is currently touring. The album includes six hit songs including One Little Kiss, Autograph and Sleepin’ Around.

“We’ve had a lot of success with this last one. It’s been a lot of fun to tour around. People have really connected with it and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

After the Side Effects tour wraps up, Smith will jump aboard the CP Holiday Train which makes stops at stations around the country and includes performances from some of the best in Canadian music.

“That’s a lot of fun,” he said.

After that, he plans on taking a break with his family somewhere warm before getting back in the studio to continue work on his fourth full-length album.

Near and dear to his country heart is helping younger musicians find their way through the maze of the music industry. Several years ago, Smith co-created Steelhead Music whose roster includes Andrew Hyatt and Petric.

“During my time I’ve experienced bad contracts, manipulative people. There isn’t enough out there for artists to learn the business. They don’t learn how to run their business. There’s a lot of pitfalls. I think I’ve learned a lot and have a lot to offer and just want to help people coming up,” he said.

Smith returns to Penticton on Nov. 17 with special guests Michael Ray and Lauren Alaina.

“I really love that area of the province. The wine, the food. It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’ll be a great show.”