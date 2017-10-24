The Spencer family explores the boardwalk at during Spooktacular.

Something wicked this way comes…

Spooktacular at R.J. Haney Heritage Park served up some Halloween fun

Saturday might have been wet. Sunday, not so much.

But it didn’t seem to matter to the spooky characters who attended the Spooktacular event at RJ Haney Heritage House and Murseum.

Crowds enjoyed the traditional event at the museum with events for the younger set, as well as the scary haunted trail for thse who were less faint of heart.

Enjoy some of the images captured for the Observer by photographer Christopher Hamm.

 

Owen and Ivy Timmers dig the pre-Halloween scene at RJ Haney Spooktacular.

Jasmine Reichlin gets scared by a spooky sound during Spooktacular.

Jason and Cathy Auld chat with Spooktacular volunteer and mad scientist assistant Darlene Moffat.

Sarah Bennett shares a not-too-scary moment with Jackson and Parker Reiter on the Storybook Trail. -Christopher Hamm Photo

Destiny Gosgnach and Alexis Koppman take in the sights and sounds.

The Harris family brave the Spook Trail at Spooktacular. -Christopher Hamm Photo

